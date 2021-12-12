Alicia Keys & Ne-Yo Stand Out On This Week’s “R&B Season” Playlist

We’re quickly approaching the end of the year. Thankfully, we’ve made it out of the thick of the pandemic and lockdowns. With the world opening back up, more artists have pushed out new music in anticipation of hitting the road in 2022. In recent weeks, there’s been a spur of new releases among some of music’s most renowned artists.

Alicia Keys dropped Alicia in 2020 and she wasted little time following the project with the release of Keys. The double-disc effort puts Alicia Keys’ incredible songwriting and vocal chops front and center, though she does bring on a few interesting guests. Pusha T, for example, helps kick the project off on “Plentiful.” It was a no-brainer that we add this track to this week’s R&B Season playlist.

Ne-Yo dropped off his latest, What Was earlier this year but he’s not slowing down as the new year nears. On Friday, he blessed fans with a brand new collaboration among R&B’s most exciting new artists Yung Bleu. Together, they delivered their latest collab, “Stay Down.”

Finally, a favorite in modern R&B Lucky Daye slid through with a new single, “Candy Drip.” The sultry new single follows the release of “Over” in September. Perhaps, the follow-up to Table For Two is in the pipeline for 2022.

Check out the latest R&B Season playlist update below.