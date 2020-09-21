Rap Basement

Alicia Keys Shares “ALICIA” Tracklist Ft. Jill Scott, Tierra Whack, Snoh Aalegra, Khalid, Miguel

September 20, 2020

The singer’s seventh studio album drops this Friday (Sept. 18).

We’re days away from receiving Alicia Keys’s self-titled album, so it’s only fitting that the celebrated singer shares the tracklist to her project. The world was set to receive ALICIA earlier this year, but after we were hit with a global pandemic, the project was delayed along with many others. As time moved forward, it was unclear when and if ALICIA would arrive in 2020, but Alicia Keys continued to share new music from the unreleased album, leaving many hopeful of its arrival. 

Alicia Keys, Alicia Album, Tracklist
Terry Wyatt / Stringer / Getty Images

On Friday (September 18), ALICIA will finally hit streaming services and today (September 16), Keys revealed that the record will have 15 tracks with a handful of impressive additions. We’ve already received singles including “Love Looks Better” and “So Done” featuring Khalid, but Keys is mixing things up as far as her features are concerned. Expect to hear Sampha, Diamond Platnumz, Snoh Aalegra, Tierra Whack, Miguel, Khalid, and Jill Scott on the singer’s seventh studio album.

Fans can also expect news of Keys’s rescheduled tour dates sometime soon, as she derailed those plans because of the pandemic, as well. Earlier this year, a press released described the tour as “a special multi-media, artistic experience… A mediation on love and life, the show will be a true celebration, filled with magnetic energy that only live music can create.” Check out the tracklist below and let us know if you’re looking forward to hearing ALICIA.

Tracklist

1. Truth Without Love â£
2. Time Machine â£
3. Authors of Forever â£
4. Wasted Energy Ft. Diamond Paltnumzâ£
5. Underdog â£
6. 3 Hour Drive Ft. Sampha
7. Me x 7 Ft. Tierra Whackâ£
8. Show Me Love Ft. Miguelâ£
9. So Done Ft. Khalidâ£
10. Gramercy Park â£
11. Love Looks Better â£
12. You Save Me Ft. Snoh Aalegraâ£
13. Jill Scott Ft. Jill Scottâ£
14. Perfect Way To Die â£
15. Good Job

[via]
Via HNHH

