Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

QC’s P Disses GRAMMY Awards For Lil Baby’s AOTY Snub
79
0
Trevor Noah Will Host The 2021 GRAMMY Awards
93
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Sheek Louch BeastMode 4
1535
5
Sheek Louch Gorillaween Vol 3
874
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

All The Rap Nominations At The 2021 GRAMMY Awards

Posted By on November 24, 2020

DaBaby, Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch, Megan Thee Stallion, Royce Da 5’9″, D Smoke, Jay Electronica, Travis Scott, Jack Harlow, and more rappers are nominated for GRAMMY Awards this year.

The nominations have officially been announced for the 2021 GRAMMY Awards and we’re proud to be celebrating some of the greatest artists in hip-hop today. 

As the list rolled on to announce who was nominated for the 2021 ceremony, some songs and albums were expected to be called out, but weren’t. Equally, several albums that we were expecting to get snubbed are getting some shine.

We’ve already got a complete list with most of the nominations for the awards show here but, if you were looking for a rap-only tally, we’ve got you covered.

The category for Best Rap Performance was revealed first, celebrating the late Pop Smoke’s “Dior”, Big Sean’s “Deep Reverence” with Nipsey Hussle, DaBaby‘s “BOP”, Jack Harlow’s “WHATS POPPIN”, Lil Baby’s “The Bigger Picture”, and Megan Thee Stallion‘s “Savage” with Beyoncé.

For Best Melodic Rap Performance, the recording academy shined a light on Travis Scott with “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”, Drake and Lil Durk with “Laugh Now Cry Later”, DaBaby and Roddy Ricch with “ROCKSTAR”, Anderson .Paak with “Lockdown”, and Roddy Ricch with “The Box”.

The Best Rap Song category was a little predictable, celebrating Roddy Ricch for “The Box”, Lil Baby for “The Bigger Picture”, Drake and Lil Durk for “Laugh Now Cry Later”, DaBaby and Roddy Ricch for “ROCKSTAR”, and Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé for “Savage”.

Finally, the most surprising (and refreshing) category came when the nominees for Best Rap Album were announced. Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist are nominated for Alfredo, so is D Smoke for Black Habits, Jay Electronica for A Written Testimony, Nas for King’s Disease, and Royce Da 5’9″ for The Allegory.

Congratulations to all of the nominees!

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Trevor Noah Will Host The 2021 GRAMMY Awards
93 525 7
0
QC’s P Disses GRAMMY Awards For Lil Baby’s AOTY Snub
79 525 6
0

Recent Stories

QC’s P Disses GRAMMY Awards For Lil Baby’s AOTY Snub
79
0
Trevor Noah Will Host The 2021 GRAMMY Awards
93
0
Megan Thee Stallion Reacts To First Grammy Nomination
53
0
Jack Harlow Incorrectly Identified During GRAMMY Noms
79
0
Best Rap Album Grammy Nominations: Artists & Fans React
53
0
More News

Trending Songs

RMR Substitution For Love
93
0
NoCap Pain Show
66
0
Cordae The Parables
146
0
Lil Berete Feat. 2KBABY Murda
172
0
Abra Cadabra Show Me
146
0
Thutmose My Maria
159
0
Nas Come Get Me
238
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

2 Chainz “Southside Hov” Video
265
0
Conway Feat. El Camino “Forever Droppin Tears” Video
119
0
DaBaby “More Money More Problems” Video
185
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

QC’s P Disses GRAMMY Awards For Lil Baby’s AOTY Snub
Trevor Noah Will Host The 2021 GRAMMY Awards
Megan Thee Stallion Reacts To First Grammy Nomination