Featured

Amanda Bynes Resurfaces To Preview Rap Song “Diamonds”

Posted By on January 20, 2021

The actress has kept away from the spotlight following her string of controversies, but she shared a snippet of her rap debut.

She was a child actress who many believed would be the next comedy queen, but Amanda Bynes would fade from the spotlight. The 34-year-old has been plagued with controversies for years as there have been reports of alleged mental health issues and substance abuse, but Bynes did manage to graduate from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising (FIDM) back in 2019. In recent years, Bynes has been known more so for her stints in rehab than her entertainment career, but on Wednesday (January 20), she resurfaced with a snippet of her new rap song.

Amanda Bynes, Precise, Diamonds, Rap
GVK/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor / Getty Images

It wasn’t something that anyone believed would happen, but Bynes is trying her hand out at being a rapper. Her Instagram remains empty for the most part, but her latest upload quickly grabbed the attention of her followers. It looks like she collaborated with an artist named Precise for a single titled “Diamonds,” and in the preview, Amanda is heard rapping what appears to be the chorus.

It’s unclear if this is a formal introduction to Bynes’s burgeoning career in music or if this is just a one-off collaboration where she’s just having a bit of fun. Regardless, it’s an interesting career change for the actress. Check out the snippet below.

Via HNHH

