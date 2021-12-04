Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Troy Ave Moves More “Militant” After Attempts Were Made On His Life
172
0
Amber Rose Parties At “Verzuz” With Wiz Khalifa Days After AE Edwards Apology
662
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
2303
1
Don Q Double Or Nothing
1694
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Amber Rose Parties At “Verzuz” With Wiz Khalifa Days After AE Edwards Apology

Posted By on December 3, 2021

Rose was having the time of her life with her ex and a few friends, and it all came days after Edwards issued a public apology for cheating.

Last night’s Verzuz was filled with takeaways. Aside from the ruckus incited by Bizzy Bone, the show also featured several guest appearances to help fill the stage. Terrence Howard helped close out the show by performing “It’s Hard out Here for a Pimp,” the Hustle & Flow track that helped Three 6 Mafia earn an Academy Award.

Another surprise guest was Wiz Khalifa who performed alongside Juicy J on their single “Pop That Trunk,” but the collaboration wasn’t what stole the show. Fans noticed that over on Amber Rose‘s social media, she showed she, too, was at Verzuz to help support the father of her eldest son.

Wiz Khalifa, Amber Rose
Kevork Djansezian / Stringer / Getty Images

The co-parents have a great relationship and often lend support to one another, but the scene caused the public to speculate about a possible reconciliation. Wiz is reportedly dating someone else, but the world witnessed Rose call out the other father of her child, Alexander “AE” Edwards, for cheating months ago. At the time, he reacted by calling into a podcast and seemingly suggested that he was ready for the relationship to end because of his wandering eye.

However, days ago he penned a note that he shared online, admitting to his mistakes and publicly apologizing to Rose for his behavior. She has yet to respond, at least publicly, and it seems that she was having the time of her life in L.A. with Wiz and friends. Check it out below.


Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Troy Ave Moves More “Militant” After Attempts Were Made On His Life
172 525 13
0
Lil Baby Helps Jayda Cheaves Celebrate Launch Of Pretty Little Thing Collection
556 525 42
0

Recent Stories

Troy Ave Moves More “Militant” After Attempts Were Made On His Life
172
0
Amber Rose Parties At “Verzuz” With Wiz Khalifa Days After AE Edwards Apology
662
0
Lil Baby Helps Jayda Cheaves Celebrate Launch Of Pretty Little Thing Collection
556
0
Swizz Beatz Is Frustrated With “Verzuz” Artists Charging “5x” More Than “Non Black Shows”
424
0
Freddie Gibbs & Hundreds Of Rap Fans Roast NBA YoungBoy & Birdman Photo
2197
0
More News

Trending Songs

Nardo Wick Wickman
146
0
Polo G Suicide
159
0
070 Shake Feat. NLE Choppa Lose My Cool
238
0
Brent Faiyaz MERCEDES
146
0
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Heart & Soul / Alligator Walk
265
0
Joyner Lucas Feat. Lil Durk Rambo
926
0
Lupe Fiasco V.F.
265
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

DMX “Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer” Video
212
0
Doja Cat “Woman” Video
384
0
LPB Poody Reveals His Favorite Restaurants In Orlando On “Snack Review”
199
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Troy Ave Moves More “Militant” After Attempts Were Made On His Life
Amber Rose Parties At “Verzuz” With Wiz Khalifa Days After AE Edwards Apology
Lil Baby Helps Jayda Cheaves Celebrate Launch Of Pretty Little Thing Collection