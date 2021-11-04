Rap Basement

HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Aminé Shares New Project “TwoPointFive” Tracklist & Cover Art

Posted By on November 4, 2021

Aminé is releasing his new project “TwoPointFive” tonight.

Portland-based recording artist Aminé returns tonight, announcing the release of his upcoming project TwoPointFive. The tape will feature twelve new songs, including the previously released “Charmander.”

The creative rapper made the announcement by sharing his tracklist, which includes songs titled “YiPiYay” and “Dididumduhduh.” It was executive produced by Aminé, with additional production from Maaly Raw, F1lthy, and more. 

“The POINTFIVE projects are the breaks in between albums where I give myself the freedom to make music without expectations, focusing instead of spontaneity and the best of what comes from stream of conscious creation, which is why they arrive unexpectedly without a long rollout,” explained Aminé in a new press release. “It’s an opportunity to create for my day one fans the way I used to in my bedroom. Thanks for listening.”

Aminé is set to explore new sonic ground with the upcoming release, with the rapper claiming he was inspired by various strains of club and dance music. TwoPointFive serves as the continuation of 2018’s OnePointFive, and it drops tonight.

Check out the tracklist in the post below, and swipe to check out the colorful cover artwork. Will you be checking out Aminé’s new project TwoPointFive when it drops at midnight?

Via HNHH

