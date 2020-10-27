Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Dave East Hits The Booth For “Beloved 2” With Styles P
66
0
Westside Gunn’s Griselda & Eminem’s Shady Records: A Complete History
146
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Iman Shumpert Joy Ride: Gangsta Grillz
1112
0
Desean Jackson Against All Odds
1006
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

An XXXTentacion Hologram Tour May Happen

Posted By on October 27, 2020

XXXTentacion’s mother Cleopatra Bernard teases a potential hologram tour from the late rapper.

XXXTentacion had some of the most energetic shows out of anybody in the rap game. His crowds were raucous, generally involving more than a few moshpits and appearances from his friends in Members Only. The artist knew how to command your attention, getting you hyped up and screaming at the top of your lungs.

This weekend, his mother, Cleopatra Bernard, conducted a question-and-answer session on Discord, which brought all kinds of new information to his fans. For starters, there are several high-profile collaborations in the works, including with Juice WRLD (which may not ever be released, according to Ally Lotti), The Weeknd, and Lil Uzi Vert. Cleo also said that she was working on getting all of X’s old SoundCloud songs uploaded to streaming services.


Bennett Raglin/Getty Images 

One of the more eyebrow-raising reveals was the fact that XXXTentacion’s estate is considering a tour, or at least one performance, with a hologram version of the late rapper.

A fan in Nigeria asked if there would be any concerts planned in the country, seemingly not realizing that the artist was deceased. Cleo responded and said: “Well he’s not here but how would you guys feel about recreating at least part of his energy with a hologram?”

Some of X’s fans are saying that this is “too far”, accusing Cleo of using her son as a “cash grab”. Others are arguing that this is actually a good idea and, because it’s been done by Michael Jackson, Tupac Shakur, and others, it could actually work.

What do you think of a possible XXXTentacion hologram tour? Would you buy a ticket?

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Dave East Hits The Booth For “Beloved 2” With Styles P
66 525 5
0
Westside Gunn’s Griselda & Eminem’s Shady Records: A Complete History
146 525 11
0

Recent Stories

Dave East Hits The Booth For “Beloved 2” With Styles P
66
0
Westside Gunn’s Griselda & Eminem’s Shady Records: A Complete History
146
0
BET Hip-Hop Awards Are Tonight: All The Details
119
0
Freddie Gibbs & Big Sean “4 Thangz” Collab Has A Release Date
146
0
Young Thug, Gunna, & Nav Show Wheezy Some Birthday Love
79
0
More News

Trending Songs

$NOT Feat. Denzel Curry Sangria
79
0
Queen Naija Feat. Mulatto Bitter
185
0
SAINt JHN Sucks To Be You
185
0
Symba Feat. 2 Chainz Big Homie
132
0
Smoke Boys Click My Finger
119
0
Hollyhood Bay Bay Feat. Young Dolph & Trapboy Freddy Trap
132
0
Oneohtrix Point Never Feat. The Weeknd No Nightmares
199
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Pop Smoke Feat. Quavo “Aim For The Moon” Video
146
0
Jeezy Feat. Yo Gotti “Back” Video
291
0
Bryson Tiller “Always Forever” Video
185
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Dave East Hits The Booth For “Beloved 2” With Styles P
Westside Gunn’s Griselda & Eminem’s Shady Records: A Complete History
BET Hip-Hop Awards Are Tonight: All The Details