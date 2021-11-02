Rap Basement

Anderson .Paak Announces New Apeshit Record Label In Partnership With UMG

Posted By on November 2, 2021

Anderson .Paak has a plan to conquer the jungle that is the music industry.

Anderson .Paak has officially launched a brand-new record label. 

In partnership with Universal Music Group, .Paak is launching Apeshit, a label designed to help artists navigate the “jungle” that is the modern music industry. 

The first half of the Apeshit name (A.P.E.) is an acronym for Anderson .Paak Empire, and according to the Silk Sonic singer, Apeshit is “going to be about passion, about feeling, about honesty. It’s about respect for the culture and art and it’s about heart.”

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Noting what he feels is a glaring lack of artists playing real instruments, .Paak emphasized that Apeshit will be geared towards artists who can play instruments and perform at the same time.

“The label will look to raise the bar on music with its selection of artists, no gimmicks, no button-pushing, just raw talent,” .Paak said. “I was going to shows and realized that less and less I was seeing actual performers … Where is the next generation that can play instruments?? I know they’re out there – don’t sell your instruments, this label wants to hear you!!” 

.Paak’s announcement of the Apeshit launch was accompanied by an Instagram video portraying .Paak in a press conferece, answering questions about the new record label. Featuring comedian Teddy Ray, the IG video gives a taste of .Paak’s humor, as well as a clear definition of what Apeshit is going to be. 

“The game is crazy, man. This industry can be like a jungle,” .Paak said during his staged press conference. “If the industry is like the jungle, well I guess we got no choice but to go apeshit.”

According to a press release, Apeshit will be headquartered in Los Angeles. 

Keep it locked to HNHH for any further updates on Apeshit and the label’s debut signings when they are announced. 

[via]

Via HNHH

