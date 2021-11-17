Anderson .Paak & Bruno Mars Announce “An Evening With Silk Sonic” Limited Radio Series

Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars are men of many talents. Between singing, playing instruments, being hilarious on social media, being the best Super Bowl halftime performer ever, etc., the two halves of Silk Sonic have proven, time and time again, that they are two of the most talented people in music, and today, they announced that they are taking their talents to the radio.

In a trailer released by Apple Music, .Paak and Mars announced “An Evening With Silk Sonic,” a new, limited radio series set to debut tonight, November 17, at 7 p.m. PST/10 p.m. EST.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

According to an Apple press release, “An Evening With Silk Sonic” will take place over the course of four, one-hour episodes and will “feature Silk Sonic-inspired sets of all of their favorite records, ranging from old-school hits to R&B jams, hip-hop, funk, disco, and everything in between.”

Tonight’s debut episode, during which “Bruno and Anderson, with the help of Bootsy Collins, [will] invite listeners to join them on an after-hours journey with music from The Jackson 5, Con Funk Shun, Thundercat, The Isley Brothers, PARTYNEXTDOOR, and much more,” comes on the heels of “Smokin Out The Window,” the final single from Silk Sonic’s An Evening With Silk Sonic, debuting at #8 on the Billboard Hot 100, and projections that the record will sell over 100,000 album equivalent units in its first week.

Check out “An Evening With Silk Sonic” when it debuts tonight on Apple Music, and let us know what you think of .Paak and Mars’ debut Silk Sonic album down in the comments.