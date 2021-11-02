Rap Basement

Anderson .Paak & Bruno Mars Announce New Silk Sonic Single

Posted By on November 1, 2021

Silk Sonic will unveil a new single titled, “Smokin Out The Window” this week.

It was quite a surprise to find out that Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak were joining forces for a new side project. The debut project from Silk Sonic is due out later this month but before it drops, the duo is coming through with one more single. An official teaser for the video for their new single, “Smokin Out The Window” debuted on the official Silk Sonic Instagram page which, unfortunately, didn’t actually contain an audio teaser. .Paak and Mars are seen cruising around smoking cigarettes, as they sing along to the record.


Paras Griffin/Getty Images

An Evening With Silk Sonic was initially expected to drop at the top of 2022 but the two announced the change of plans last month. The debut album from Silk Sonic is expected to drop on November 12th so “Smokin Out The Window” will likely serve as the final single we receive from the two before the album drops. They previously released a handful of singles including “Skate” and “Leave The Door Open.” 

The objective of this album was to provide some feel-good music following the bleak headlines that dominated through the pandemic and beyond. “A good song can bring people together — you don’t have to actually sing the words ‘Everybody come together.’ Sometimes the hard thing is to actually do it. You don’t have to say, ‘Everybody raise your hands’ — sometimes you just hit the right chord and it happens,” Mars told Rolling Stone. “So that was our mindset with the whole album.”

Check the teaser to their single below. 

