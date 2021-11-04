Anderson .Paak Warns Ebro Not To Leak The New Silk Sonic Album

For fans who have waited almost a year for Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars to bless us with a full-length Silk Sonic record, there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

Last week, .Paak and Mars teamed up to make a couple of major announcements regarding their musical collective. “Smokin’ Out The Window,” a new Silk Sonic single, will drop November 5, the pair said. And An Evening With Silk Sonic, the duo’s debut album, is set to release a week later, on November 12.

And while it was recently revealed by Bootsy Collins, the host of An Evening With Silk Sonic, that Ariana Grande and Childish Gambino *might* appear on the record, .Paak and Mars have done their best to keep all of their new music firmly under wraps.

In the announcement video for “Smokin’ Out The Window,” .Paak and Mars can be seen jamming in the car, eating pizza and blowing smoke out the windows, but the video is completely silent. And in a more recent video featuring Hot 97 and Beats1 radio host Ebro Darden, we are met with that same silence.

Taking to IG with a video of he, Mars, and Darden in the studio, .Paak again teases the new Silk Sonic record, and warns Ebro not to leak any of the new project.

“@oldmanebro you better not leak None of this heat!,” .Paak captioned the video. “Still trying to get the mixes right but the album is dropping in 8 days and THIS I SWEAR!!!”

Despite .Paak’s guarantee that An Evening With Silk Sonic “is dropping in 8 days,” this silent video featuring Ebro is a massive tease. But knowing the album will (fingers crossed) come out in just over a week makes the lack of audio more digestible.

Make sure to check out “Smokin’ Out The Window” when it drops tomorrow, November 5, and let us know what you’re expecting from the Silk Sonic album down in the comments.