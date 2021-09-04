Rap Basement

Lil Durk Says He Is "Really Sad Inside" And Wants "Another Son" With India Royale
119
0
Drake Claims His Giannis Antetokounmpo Line Was Inspired By This Tweet
93
1
Young Dolph & Paper Route Empire PAPER ROUTE iLLUMINATi
1416
3
Nas King's Disease II
1059
1
Andre 3000 Says He’s A Fan Of Both Kanye & Drake Following “Life Of The Party” Leak

Posted By on September 4, 2021

Andre 3000 has released a statement explaining the song, “Life of the Party,” after Drake leaked the track, Saturday morning.

Andre 3000 says that he wrote and recorded his verse for “Life of the Party,” a few weeks ago, but it was scrapped from the album because he didn’t know Kanye West‘s Donda was going to be a clean project. The legendary Outkast rapper discussed the backstory to the newly leaked track in a statement, Saturday.

“A few weeks ago Kanye reached out about me being a part of the Donda album,” Andre begins the statement. “I was inspired by his idea to make a musical tribute to his mom. It felt appropriate to me to support the Donda concept by referencing my own mother, who passed away in 2013. We both share that loss. I thought it was a beautiful choice to make a clean album but, unfortunately, I didn’t know that was the plan before I wrote and recorded my verse. It was clear to me that an edited ‘clean’ format of the verse would not work without having the raw, original also available. So, sadly, I had to be omitted from the original album release.”

Andre 3000, Drake, Kanye
Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images

He goes on to explain that he’s a big fan of both West and Drake: “The track I received and wrote to didn’t have the diss verse on it and we were hoping to make a more focused offering for the Donda album but I guess things happen like they are supposed to. It’s unfortunate that it was released in this way and two artists that I love are going back and forth. I wanted to be on Certified Lover Boy too. I just want to work with people that inspire me. Hopefully I can work with Kendrick on his album. I’d love to work with Lil’ Baby, Tyler and Jay-Z. I respect them all.”

The track was leaked by Drake on SiriusXM’s Sound 42, Saturday morning, amidst an ongoing feud with Kanye West. Following Andre’s verse, West disses Drake on the song.

[Via]
Via HNHH

Jadakiss Explains How The Lox Got On Kanye West's "DONDA"
251
0
Kanye West "DONDA" Review
437
0
Kodak Black Expecting A Baby Girl With His Girlfriend: Report
635
0
