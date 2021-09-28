Andrea Martin, Singer-Songwriter For Toni Braxton, SWV, & Other R&B Legends, Dies At 49

Singer-songwriter Andrea Martin, who notably penned a heap of hits with R&B legends including Toni Braxton, SWV, Monica, and En Vogue, has died at 49.

Martin’s passing was confirmed by her team on Monday, September 27. Posted in an Instagram story on her official account, the statement commemorates her life, passion for music, and her contributions to the craft.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

“It is with a heavy heart we inform you of the passing of our beautiful Andrea Martin also known as ‘Annie’,” the statement reads. “Andrea will always be remembered for her passion and dedication to her family and friends. Her impact will continue to be felt and heard for a lifetime.”

As of now, the cause of death has not been released.

Martin was born in Brooklyn, New York in 1972, and attended the esteemed Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts, the same school where artists such as Nicki Minaj and Azealia Banks would also infamously enroll. Upon graduating, she would go on to write dozens of R&B hits over the course of a 20-year career, including Monica’s “Before You Walk out of My Life”, SWV’s “You’re The One”, Toni Braxton’s “I Love Me Some Him”, and En Vogue’s “Don’t Let Go (Love)”.

Each of these hits topped the Billboard Hot 100. “Don’t Let Go (Love)” rose all the way up to the No. 2 spot in 1997. A year later, Martin would release her first-and-only debut album as a singer, The Best Of Me, and along with it, a few singles also reached the Billboard charts. Martin’s collaborator, Monica, took to Twitter to remember the songstress. “‘Before You Walk Out Of My Life’ has always had a special place in my heart… Now it has a deeper meaning for the incredibly talented songwriter. Rest well Andrea Martin. We love you always.”

Countless other artists have also taken to social media to pay their respects to the music veteran. “Give It To Me Right” singer Melanie Fiona was one of them. “I am shattered over this. I don’t think I’ll ever find the words or write the song to express how much you mean to me… You were my musical collaborative soul mate, my friend, a creative genius, a loving mother, a LEGEND. Anyone who knew you is blessed to have experienced your greatness. We had more to do, but I am eternally grateful for every ounce of magic we made. Thank you for pouring into me the way you did. You made me better than I knew I could be. I will miss you forever.”

The HotNewHipHop team would like to send our condolences to Andrea Martin’s family, friends, and loved ones at this time. May she rest in peace.

