Lil Durk Says He Is "Really Sad Inside" And Wants "Another Son" With India Royale
Drake Claims His Giannis Antetokounmpo Line Was Inspired By This Tweet
Anita Baker Regains Masters; Gives Fans OK To Stream Music

September 5, 2021

Anita Baker says fans can go back to streaming her music.

It was a tall order. Asking fans to hold off on their routine doses of Ms. Anita Baker, but with good reason. 

It was in March that the legendary singer urged fans not to stream her music because despite outliving her recording contracts, the copryright reversion that she was owed did not take place. In other words, she had to go to bat to actually gain control of the masters that were rightfully hers.

“Miraculously… i have out-lived *ALL, of my Artists Contracts They no longer ‘Own’, My Name & Likeness,” she tweeted at the time. “And, by Law…30 yr old, Mstrs are 2B Returned, 2 Me Unfortunately, They’re gonna make me Fight 4 it. I’m Prepared, 2 do that. Please Dont advertise/buy them ABXO.”

Summer weather and cookout season certainly made such a task a difficult one to undertake. This week, however, the “Rapture” songstress delivered on news that the battle was won, announcing that her catalog was back in her hands, leaving fans to now stream her work with a clear conscience. 

“All My Children Are Coming Home,” she tweeted on September 3 with a photo of her The Rapture, The Songstress, Compositions, Giving You The Best That I Got and Rhythm of Love albums. “Catalog Impossible Things Happen… Every. Single. Day. Gratefully.”

She went on to add that a box set of her catalog would soon be made available via Rhino Records

Baker tweeted on Friday that a new compilation/ box set of her music will be coming from Rhino Records. 

“Thank you @Rhino_Records for the Lovely Meeting,” the singer wrote. “The New Team. And, the Intention, to Create More Joy for Generations to come.” 

Which Anita classic are you bumping first?

Via HNHH

