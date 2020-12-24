Rap Basement

AR-Ab Defends DJ Vlad Interviews From Prison

Posted By on December 24, 2020

The rapper is clearing up rumors that DJ Vlad had anything to do with him being in prison.

After Casanova was arrested earlier this month, conversations around DJ Vlad’s interviews and his interviewing integrity has been brought to the forefront. Many criticized how Vlad’s line of questioning oftentimes leads to self-incrimination for rappers. Now, Philadelphia rapper AR-Ab, who is currently facing multiple federal charges against him for his alleged involvement in a drug trafficking ring, is clearing the air from behind bars about how his conversations with Vlad had no correlation to his tenure in jail.  

During an appearance on the Flip Da Script podcast, posted on Wednesday (December 23), the rapper spoke from prison. “I’m tired of people saying my interviews with Vlad got me locked up and all this shit,” he said. “The times I did my interviews on Vlad I was a rapper. I wasn’t doing nothing. I was talking about my past. Vlad don’t got nothing to do with me being locked up. No interview with Vlad or interview with anybody got anything to do with me being locked up.”

The rapper is currently being held in solitary confinement at the Federal Detention Center in Philadelphia while he waits for sentencing. According to family members close to the rapper, he has not received medical attention for a recent stab wound that has severely impaired him. 

“Right now, he’s in a position where he can’t walk at all,” his younger brother Lik Moss disclosed. “But he’s on a block with my brother and little cousin so they kind of taking care of him right now. … Probably about 80 percent of his body is black. It’s pussing and bleeding. And he ain’t used the bathroom in a week — like urinated. So we know that’s a kidney problem. But they not giving him no medical attention.”

Our prayers go out to the rapper and his family.

[via]

Via HNHH

