Ari Denies Moneybagg Yo Breakup, Says She’s Getting His Name Tatted

Ari Fletcher appears to take pleasure in trolling the internet when it comes to her relationship status. Over the weekend, she signaled that she and Moneybagg Yo have split up. In fact, she publicly stated that he’s single. Given his success with industry baddies, it wouldn’t be surprising if her tweet launched even more women in his DMs inquiring about if they’re together or not.



Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

It appears that might not entirely be the case. The model took to the ‘Gram following a long evening in the club where she suggested that the rapper’s name could be claiming some sort of real estate on her body soon. She shared a quick Boomerang to her Instagram page where she indicated that she’ll be getting the rapper’s name tatted on her chest. “I’m going to get his name tatted right here so you hoes can know wassup,” she captioned the post along with several laughing emojis.

The rumors of Ari and Moneybagg Yo splitting up have been circulating over the past few months. Back in October, the couple celebrated their one-year anniversary. Just before, she found herself engulfed in some online drama after Rah Ali accused Ari of cheating on Moneybagg Yo. It’s unclear if there’s any truth to those claims but given the fact that she’s willing to tattoo the man’s name on her chest, it seems like they’re doing alright.