Ari Fletcher Fans Beg Her To Drop Rap Song After Video Of Her Popping Off Surfaces

Posted By on December 17, 2021

AriTheDon may just be giving the rap girls a run for their money.

It’s officially new music Friday, and while Ari Fletcher may not have an official release for us, a video showing off her rap skills has gotten Twitter’s attention. In a clip that was originally uploaded to TikTok, the 26-year-old can be seen spitting game in the back seat, clearly feeling herself as her cameraman hypes her up.

“@AriTheDon umm excuse me,” the person who tweeted the clip wrote alongside it. “Ma’am. Yes. Put this on Apple Music. Out here playing with folks. DAMN.” The post has received thousands of likes and replies – including one from Ari herself. “Lmfao why did I make a rap,” she quote tweeted with a row of crying-laughing emojis. “This was fun tho. A whole fool!”

Johnny Nunez/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards/Getty Images

Some viewers jokingly suggested that the reason Ari and her ex, rapper G Herbo, split was because she outshone him with her rap skills, while others focused their energy towards urging the social media star to get the track up on streaming platforms ASAP. “If rapping is your next evolution, you will be successful at it,” one user wrote. 

“And they said you don’t have talent, jokes on them,” another person tweeted. It remains unclear if Ari actually has plans to release the braggadocious beat, but if she does, it’ll certainly be in constant rotation with her dedicated fans.

The video was also uploaded to The Shade Room, where fans continued to rave over the snippet of the influencer’s single. “Sounds better than a lot of some raps out now,” one comment reads. 

What do you think of Ari Fletcher’s attempt at rapping? Leave a comment and let us know.

Via HNHH

