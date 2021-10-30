Rap Basement

Ari Fletcher Responds To Yung Miami Mentioning Moneybagg Yo On “Rap Freaks”

Posted By on October 29, 2021

It seems as if Yung Miami checked in before releasing the sex-driven single.

Yung Miami is the talk of the town today after her “Rap Freaks” single has fans firing off on social media. The City Girls star also released a racy music video for the track where she’s donning her best BDSM gear and acting out a few of her favorite kinks. Lyrically, “Rap Freaks” boasted bars about Yung Miami’s fantasies in the bedroom with some major players in Hip Hop.

She name-dropped Diddy, 50 Cent, Meek Mill, Lil Durk, Megan Thee Stallion, and more, including Moneybagg Yo.

Yung Miami
Bennett Raglin / Stringer / Getty Images

Have Meek spittin’ in this cat like he on Funk Flex / Moneybagg, I’m in the ‘yo, I got a hit song / I need a verse, come through, just leave your b*tch home,” Miami rapper on the track. When she mention Durk, Yung Miami stated that she wanted to get down with the OTF icon and his girlfriend India Royale. With Moneybagg, Ari Fletcher was not included in the sex-driven lyrics, so people immediately assumed there was some sort of issue.

“Me waiting on @AriTheDon to get up and listen to @YungMiami305 song [loudly crying emoji],” a fan wrote on Twitter. Ari addressed the controversy head-on with a simple response. “She been called me about that song and I been heard it,” she said.

Clearly, Yung Miami and her Quality Control Music team made sure to tie up any loose ends before releasing “Rap Freaks.” Check out Ari’s tweet below.

Via HNHH

