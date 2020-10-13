Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Mariah Carey Slammed By ’90s R&B Group Allure For Memoir Absence
66
0
Ari Lennox, 2 Chainz, Mulatto, Blac Youngsta To Perform at “HBCU Virtual Homecoming”
132
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

The Lox Living Off Xperience
860
1
Big Sean Detroit
834
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Ari Lennox, 2 Chainz, Mulatto, Blac Youngsta To Perform at “HBCU Virtual Homecoming”

Posted By on October 12, 2020

They’ll be joined by Moneybagg Yo, Marvin Sapp, Kirk Franklin, and many others.

The COVID-19 pandemic has curbed plans for artists worldwide. Most other countries are back to operating as usual, but America continues to ebb and flow as it pertains to adhering to coronavirus mandates. Some cities have opened businesses and don’t require masks while others are still on lockdown until city officials feel like the federal government has a better handle on the spread of the virus. We may not be able to enjoy our favorite artists the way we’re used to, but many have taken to participating in virtual performances for the time being. The HBCU Virtual Homecoming will take place from October 21 to 25 and some of our favorite artists have been confirmed to make appearances.

Ari Lennox, 2 Chainz, Kirk Franklin, Mulatto, Blac Youngsta, Moneybagg Yo, Gemaine, Marvin Sapp, Kierra Sheard, Koryn Hawthorne, and DJ Jae Murphy will take to virtual stages.  “The pandemic had a huge effect on many touring artists this year including myself. We had a number of things planned for the homecoming season including a HBCU tour with Femme It Forward. Which unfortunately had to be canceled,” Lennox said, according to Billboard. “I’m super excited to be performing virtually with Support Black Colleges during their HBCU Virtual homecoming. I am looking forward to the world opening back up and being able to see my fans once again.”

Check out a promo for the festival below to catch more information about the event.

[via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Mariah Carey Slammed By ’90s R&B Group Allure For Memoir Absence
66 525 5
0
Asian Doll Catches Heat For Endorsing Donald Trump For President
119 525 9
0

Recent Stories

Mariah Carey Slammed By ’90s R&B Group Allure For Memoir Absence
66
0
Ari Lennox, 2 Chainz, Mulatto, Blac Youngsta To Perform at “HBCU Virtual Homecoming”
132
0
Asian Doll Catches Heat For Endorsing Donald Trump For President
119
0
K. Michelle Extorted By Woman Who Says Her Husband Is Cheating
159
0
DaBaby Jokes About Being “Hacked” Tweeting About Throwing Hands
185
0
More News

Trending Songs

Joe Moses Gotta Be Careful
93
0
Ivorian Doll Daily Duppy
79
0
J Stone Feat. Dave East All Or Nothing
225
0
Ari Lennox Cognac Eyes
146
0
WSTRN Never Find/Armagidion
79
0
Mos Def Feat. Busta Rhymes Do It Now
132
0
Rod Wave Shooting Star
132
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Lil Tracy “Messy” Video
146
0
Curren$y “1 Luv (Roll the Credits)” Video
132
0
Jealous
146
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Mariah Carey Slammed By ’90s R&B Group Allure For Memoir Absence
Ari Lennox, 2 Chainz, Mulatto, Blac Youngsta To Perform at “HBCU Virtual Homecoming”
Asian Doll Catches Heat For Endorsing Donald Trump For President