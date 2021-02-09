Rap Basement

Ariana Grande Announces “Positions” Deluxe Release Date

Posted By on February 9, 2021

Ariana Grande reveals that the “34+35 (Remix)” music video and deluxe version of “Positions” are coming this month, confirming release dates for both.

Whether you love it or hate it, the deluxe trend is still alive and well in 2021. From Lil Durk to D Smoke, there has been no shortage of deluxe albums in the New Year, and now it appears that pop star Ariana Grande is hopping on the wave as well. 

This past fall, the Thank U, Next singer released her sixth studio album, titled Positions. The 14-track offering was led by singles “Positions” and “34+35,” the latter of which earned itself a remix featuring Hip-Hop leading ladies Doja Cat and Megan Thee StallionPositions also boasted guest appearances from The Weeknd and Ty Dolla $ign as well as production from London On Da Track, Murda Beatz, and Scott Storch. The album debuted at no. 1 on the Billboard 200 in November, and months later, Ariana Grande is hoping to keep that momentum going.

In a sensual Instagram post late this morning, Ariana revealed that fans can expect plenty of content from her this month, including a music video for the “34+35” remix and the release of Positions (Deluxe). According to the “7 rings” singer, the music video is set to drop Friday, February 12, and the deluxe album is slated for Friday, February 19. 

This announcement comes days after the “7 rings” singer took to social media to tease clips and behind-the-scenes footage of the upcoming music video starring Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion. Now, fans won’t have to wait too long to see what the three artists have put together. Are you looking forward to the deluxe version of Positions?

[via]
Via HNHH

