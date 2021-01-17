Rap Basement

Ariana Grande & dvsn Hold Down This Week’s “R&B Season” Playlist

Posted By on January 17, 2021

Plus, new additions from Gallant, Ebhoni, Emotional Oranges, and more.

Musically, we’ve received some serious heat since the year started. Some of hip-hop’s biggest stars already dropped off some fire to tease what they have in store for the future while the numerous rising stars in R&B have are currently setting the tone for the upcoming year ahead. And for this week’s R&B Season update, we’ve got you on everything that you need to hear right now. Here’s the breakdown:

The OVO camp had a hell of a run, even without a formal release from its head honcho. dvsn offered their new project, A Muse In Her Feelings at the top of 2020 and a year later, they’ve re-upped the project with an additional four tracks for Amusing Her Feelings. It was only necessary that we had both “He Said” ft. Miguel” and “She Said” to this week’s playlist.

Ariana Grande‘s recent run over the past few years have cemented her status in R&B. Positions was yet another solid release from Grande and this week, she revamped the record with additional verses from Doja Cat, who stirred up the internet with her shot at Tekashi, and the sturdy-knee queen Megan Thee Stallion for the “34 + 35” remix.

Along with dvsn and Ariana Grande, we also included some new records from Ebhoni, Emotional Oranges, Gallant, Asiahn, and more. 

Follow HNHH on Spotify.

Follow FIRE EMOJI on Spotify.

Follow R&B SEASON on Spotify.

Follow our Wake & Bake playlist here.

Follow our G.O.O.D. Music playlist (for a GOOD ASS FRIDAY) here.

Via HNHH

