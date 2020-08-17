Rap Basement

Armani Caesar Announces Griselda Debut Album “The Liz”

Posted By on August 17, 2020

Griselda signee Armani Caesar announces that her new album “The Liz” will be arriving this Friday, August 21st.

When Boldy James originally teased a Griselda onslaught in the months of August and September, he wasn’t kidding. Following the release of his own Griselda debut The Versace Tape, newcomer Armani Caesar has confirmed that she’s up next with her own upcoming album The Liz. Today, the lyricist made the announcement on her Instagram page, hyping the project with a slew of images. 

“Blood is thicker than water but I’m thicker than both of them,” she captions, revealing the album’s release date to be this Friday, August 21st. In fact, that day is shaping up to be a big one for East Coast lyricists, with a new Nas album and The LOX/DMX single set to arrive as well. As for Armani, she has yet to provide a tracklist to her big Griselda debut, though it wouldn’t be surprising to see her DJ Premier-produced Benny The Butcher collaboration “Simply Done” leading the way.

Look for The Liz to arrive at the end of the week, and don’t be surprised if Armani shines some light on what the album title represents. And when that’s done, look for Benny The Butcher‘s The Burden Of Proof, Westside Gunn’s Shady Records debut Who Made The Sunshine on August 28th, and Conway The Machine’s From King To A God on September 11th. Are you interested in seeing what Armani Caesar is bringing to the table? 

Via HNHH

