Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Headie One & Charlie Sloth Take “Fire In The Booth” To The PJ
132
0
Lil Wayne, Travis Scott & YG Highlight This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist
212
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Young Dolph Rich Slave
807
2
The Lox Living Off Xperience
609
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Armani Caeser Declares She’s Single, Shares Sexy Snippet Of Music Video With YFN Lucci

Posted By on September 23, 2020

The Griselda rapper told people to “relax” over rumors that she’s with YFN Lucci.

A few simple photos have caused people to question the relationship between Armani Caesar and YFN Lucci. The First Lady of the Griselda collective has been making a name for herself, especially after dropping her anticipated debut effort The Liz just days ago. The project has been applauded in hip hop circles, and as a rising fem-cee, people have been quick to link Armani Caesar to one of her fellow artists.

Recently, Armani shared a few photos to Instagram that showed her sitting in bed with Atlanta rapper YFN Lucci. Fans haven’t heard of Lucci being romantically tied to anyone since his on-again-off-again romance with Lil Wayne‘s daughter Reginae Carter was officially over. After rumors spread that Armani Caesar and Lucci were cuffed up, she took to Twitter to debunk the gossip.

“I’m single relax,” Armani tweeted. She followed things up was another post, this time with a racy video that showed her in lingerie in a red-lit room straddling Lucci. He stars as her love interest in her upcoming music video for “Palm Angels” that is set to premiere tomorrow (September 24). Check out the sexy shot below.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Headie One & Charlie Sloth Take “Fire In The Booth” To The PJ
132 525 10
0
Lil Wayne, Travis Scott & YG Highlight This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist
212 525 16
0

Recent Stories

Headie One & Charlie Sloth Take “Fire In The Booth” To The PJ
132
0
Lil Wayne, Travis Scott & YG Highlight This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist
212
0
Travis Scott Received Michael Jordan’s Blessing To Film “Franchise” Video
265
0
Kanye West Samples Lauryn Hill Classic In New Snippet “Believe What I Say”
278
1
Everything Tory Lanez Alleges In “Daystar” Lyrics
278
0
More News

Trending Songs

A$AP Ferg Feat. Mulatto In It
40
0
Mustafa Air Forces
53
0
Lil Wayne Feat. 2 Chainz Siri
66
0
Action Bronson Cliff Hanger
185
0
Suspect Feat. Giggs Bruce Wayne
159
0
Smoke Boys Feat. Dizzee Rascal Justin Bieber
93
0
Joji Tick Tock
106
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Russ Feat. Kehlani “Take You Back” Video
106
0
Rod Wave Feat. Lil Baby “Rags2Riches 2” Video
119
0
Bryson Tiller “Right My Wrongs” Video
132
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Headie One & Charlie Sloth Take “Fire In The Booth” To The PJ
Lil Wayne, Travis Scott & YG Highlight This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist
Travis Scott Received Michael Jordan’s Blessing To Film “Franchise” Video