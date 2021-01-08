Rap Basement

Ashanti & Keyshia Cole’s “Verzuz” Gets Cancelled Again, Fans React

Posted By on January 8, 2021

Fans are not very happy with the R&B crooners as their upcoming “Verzuz” battle gets postponed once again.

When the Ashanti and Keyshia Cole Verzuz battle was first confirmed back in early December, fans were ecstatic that two of the biggest R&B stars of the 21st century would be going toe to toe. Originally scheduled to happen on December 12th, the battle was canceled after Ashanti reported she had contracted COVID-19. Disappointing fans but they still remained understanding, the battle was rescheduled to tomorrow, Saturday, January 9th, with Ashanti even confirming she was finally coronavirus-free a few weeks later. When news broke on Friday that the battle had been postponed once again, social media erupted in disbelief.  

In a new announcement from the Verzuz TV Instagram early Friday morning, the Apple TV show acknowledged the tense week it has been in America and subsequently revealed that in an effort to take greater COVID-19 precautions, they would return to filming at separate locations. “We’re excited for the next few events, and look forward to getting back to the show in the coming weeks,” they wrote, before writing that the Ashanti v. Keyshia Cole battle would be “coming soon.” 

Social media quickly reacted to the news with a critical assessment, completely over the run-around they keep getting from the network and the R&B crooners. “Keyshia Cole Vs Ashanti postponed again…………..to be honest, we don’t care no more respectfully,” wrote one fan in a viral tweet. Another fan attributed Ashanti’s refusal to do the battle to her fear of losing, writing, “Ashanti doing everything in her power to not take this damn L.” Check out some more of Twitter’s hilarious reactions to the canceled Verzuz

What do you guys think about the Ashanti and Keyshia Cole Verzuz battle–old news now or are you still looking forward to it? Let us know down in the comments! 

Via HNHH

