Rap Basement

Ashanti & Keyshia Cole’s “Verzuz” Gets Rescheduled A Third Time, But Fans Are Over it

Posted By on January 21, 2021

Fans are more than over the rescheduled “Verzuz” battle at this point.

Fans were not very happy with Ashanti and Keyshia Cole when the R&B crooners once again postponed their highly anticipated Verzuz battle earlier in the month after the original battle, which was supposed to take place in December, was canceled. The “new and final date” of the battle is tonight, Thursday the 21st at 8 pm, but many fans have trust issues with the music battle show now due to the repeated cancellations and are entirely excited about the upcoming battle.    

The official Instagram account took light shots back at people insisting the show should keep it, sharing a video of 21 Savage belting the lyrics to Ashanti‘s “Foolish.” They captioned the post, “When you was the first one in the comment section sayin’ “y’all can keep it, we don’t care no more,” but the loudest one on the couch on Thursday night watchin’ on IG or Apple Music and singing Ashanti like nobody can hear you,” while adding a shoulder strugging emoji. Ashanti co-signed the caption, adding a laughing face and a heart in the comment section.

And they were not entirely wrong. While some users joked about being over the battle, with one user writing, “I don’t care about the Keyshia and Ashanti Verzuz anymore. They took too long, I’m in a different place in my life now,” others confessed that while they are peeved with the long wait time, they will be tuning in, penning, “Ashanti and Keyshia Cole better make sure this VERZUZ get done today.”

Check out some more feelings about the upcoming Verzuz battle and let us know if you’ll be tuning in. Also, check out the trailer for the upcoming battle below. 

Via HNHH

