Ashanti Reveals Ja Rule Avoids Discussing Her Murder Inc. Masters

41-year-old Ashanti is following in the footsteps of many other artists who have chosen to re-record their masters. During a recent stint on The Breakfast Club, the New York native opened up about her decision to release an updated version of her 2002 self-titled debut album.

“It’s not necessarily changing the vibe, but kinda just injecting something new, sonically, into it,” she explained. “And maybe I might put some (new) features in there.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Ashanti discussed her issues with Irv Gotti, the co-founder of her former label, who previously accused her of trying to “screw him out of money” on Instagram. “She can do this under the COVER laws. But she is basically trying to f— me out of my masters,” he wrote. “And make people decide which album to listen too or stream. Hoping her loyal fans will choose her version. But hey. I stand on the Magic that was created. And I wanna see her duplicate that Magic. It’s f—- up really. But such is life.”

Ja Rule’s name was also brought up in conversation, with the songstress revealing that they had “a long conversation” about who her masters really belonged to, but because the rapper is cool with everyone involved in the situation, he’s in a really weird place.

“That has to be hard too,” the host said. “Because I’m sure you and Ja Rule have a good relationship, so when he comes to you, and he’s making that appeal, but then you’re like, ‘I want to, but Ja…’.”

Ashanti responded, “Ja is… He’s in a weird position. I’m telling you, we had that conversation recently!” Another host chimed in, “Ja is in a weird position with everybody, I swear. He’s cool with Fat Joe, man… Ja is just in a weird position everywhere!”

“It’s crazy,” the “Foolish” singer said. “And he was just like, ‘Look, you my sister, I love you. That’s my brother, I love him. I don’t wanna be a part of it!’ You know what I mean? He’s just like, ‘I’m out.’ But he also knows what’s right, you know?”

“Brother or not, sister or not, you know right is right, and like I said, we had that conversation, and I’m good and I’m glad that we’re on the same page.”

Check out Ashanti’s full interview from The Breakfast Club below.