Ashanti Shuts Down Rumors She’s Dating Flo Rida: “That’s My Brother”

Posted By on December 10, 2021

The pair have celebrated special occasions together for years and even post photos of vacationing with one another’s group of friends.

It has been a rumor that has plagued Ashanti for years, but the singer is setting the record straight. True, long-lasting friendships are hard to come by in the industry, but according to Ashanti, people have things all wrong with their assessment of her relationship with Flo Rida. For years, the pair have been photographed at events, birthday parties, and even exotic vacations, and with each social media reveal, the public has gossiped about the nature of their relationship.

However, while visiting The Breakfast Club, Ashanti once again cleared up the rumors by explaining why people have been getting the wrong idea.


DJ Envy teased the singer about posting those vacation photos with Flo Rida, but she explained that he’s like her “brother.” Apparently, their teams and entourages get along as well, so they often appear at the same family-style, celebratory events. 

“Let the people know Ashanti is not with Flo Rida,” she said. “Be clear! That’s my brother. Me and Flo are super cool… We’ve been going to each other’s birthday parties for like, ten years. So, I don’t know why it’s like, such a surprise.”

This isn’t the first time the singer has corrected speculation about a potential romance with the rapper. Back in April, she jumped in The Shade Room‘s comment section with similar remarks. Check out Ashanti clearing the air below.


Via HNHH

