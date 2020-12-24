Ashanti Updates Fans On Condition After Testing Positive For COVID-19

When the highly anticipated Verzuz battle between Ashanti and Keyshia Cole that was supposed to happen on December 12th was canceled, fans of the R&B songstresses were left wondering what went wrong. Hours later, the 40-year-old beauty informed fans via Instagram that she had tested positive for COVID-19, and was therefore unable to attend the battle.

“Hey all, I can’t believe I’m saying this but I tested positive for COVID-19,” Ashanti wrote on Instagram. “I’m OK and not in any pain. I’m actually down to do the Verzuz from my house … We’re trying to figure it out.”

While the battle was eventually just rescheduled instead, people still wondered how the New York native was doing considering her diagnosis. Ashanti updated fans on her condition today, posting a glowing bare-faced selfie and writing, “Hey yall just wanted to say thank you so much for all of your thoughts and prayers. I’ve gotten so many calls, texts, emails and DM‘s checking in on me and my family and I’m super grateful for that. I’m feeling much better…”

She continued, “Thanking God that my mom is out of the hospital and my dad is doing well. Needless to say this will be a very different Christmas.. but still filled with gratitude and love. Thanks Bink for dropping off the herbal tea’s.” Ashanti concluded the update by wishing fans a Merry Christmas.

Thankfully, the songstress is feeling better again and we have the new battle to look forward to in the New Year. It will now take place on Saturday, January 9th, 2021 at 8 pm ET.