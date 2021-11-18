Asian Doll Acussed Of Clout Chasing Following Young Dolph’s Death

On Wednesday, November 17, the Hip-Hop community lost Young Dolph, one of the most consistent Southern rappers and one of the fiercest advocates for independence in the music industry. The Memphis-bred rapper was shot and killed yesterday at the age of 36 while reportedly making a cookie run for his mother at Memphis bakery Makeda’s Cookies. Dolph, born Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., is survived by his two children and his partner Mia Jaye.

After the news of Young Dolph‘s death spread across the internet, countless fans, celebrities, and Hip-Hop artists alike came forward to express their condolences and share their fond memories of the beloved Memphis rapper. Asian Doll was one of those people to speak on Dolph’s passing, but unfortunately, her original tweet about the late artist backfired.

“Dam dolph just asked me to go on tour with him in February & I said yes [face palm emoji x 2] Shit so sad man everybody loved dolph RIP [dolphin emoji] [blue heart emoji],” the “Nunnadet Shit” rapper wrote on Twitter. She continued to mourn Young Dolph with another tweet, saying, “Shit so sad man everybody loved dolph.”

Several fans have been critical of Asian Doll’s tour comments, claiming that she is clout chasing and trying to make the situation about her. Other fans have brought up her previous actions following the death of King Von last year. In response to the backlash, Asian Doll has deleted the original tweet, but fans also found one of her 2014 tweets that read, “Young Dolph [trash emoji].” Needless to say, that tweet hasn’t aged well, especially since she was showing the late rapper love on social media following his passing.

See some of the Twitter reactions to Asian Doll’s comments below.

Rest in peace, Young Dolph.