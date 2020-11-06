Rap Basement

Asian Doll After King Von’s Death: “I Wanna Die 2”

Posted By on November 6, 2020

CupcakKe spoke to Asian Doll this morning, who reportedly isn’t “well” following King Von’s death.

Asian Doll and King Von were romantically linked for much of this year and, despite them having their ups and downs, there was definitely a lot of love shared between them.

With the tragic news that King Von passed away this morning following a reported shoot-out with Quando Rondo’s team and possible police involvement, Asian Doll is reportedly not “well” according to CupcakKe, who spoke with her today.

“Just got off the phone with Asian she doesn’t sound well,” wrote CupcakKe on Twitter. “Please check on her if you kn where she stays immediately.”

Shortly after CupcakKe’s update, Asian Doll shared her first update in several days after taking time off of social media. She is obviously heartbroken over the loss of her on-again-off-again boyfriend.

“I wanna die 2 Shid it feel like I’m dead already,” she wrote.

We’re sending prayers to Asian Doll, as well as King Von‘s friends and family.


Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

Rappers have been reacting to the news all morning, including Lil Yachty, Russ, Wale, and more. This is a tough moment for anybody in the hip-hop community. 

King Von had just released his new album Welcome To O Block last week. He was 26-years-old at the time of his death. If you’re unfamiliar with him, read more here.

Rest in peace.

Via HNHH

