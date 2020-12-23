Rap Basement

Asian Doll Attempts To Clear Air With Quality Control’s CEO Following City Girls Beef

Posted By on December 23, 2020

Asian Doll gives a nod to Pee Thomas, Quality Control head honcho, following her beef with City Girls and Megan Thee Stallion.

Over the weekend, Asian Doll stirred the pot when she played Megan Thee Stallion’s song, “Do It on the Tip,” however it was a version that featured her– a version which clearly did not make Megan’s final album, Good News, as the record on the album features City Girls instead. Thus, the beef began.

How, exactly, things spiraled out of control to get to this point is a bit unclear, because tweets were sent, and tweets were then deleted. However, we do know that at some point, JT caught wind of Asian Doll’s tweets about her removal from Megan’s song, and decided to issue a response.

Asian Doll initially tweeted, “Me & Megan still friends idgaf about no song I did in my sleep. I was (mad) but ima Sagittarius we get mad then 10mins later WE DON’T GIVE A FUCK BOUT NUNNADET SHIT. (sic)”

JT saw Asian Doll’s online reveal as a cry for attention, tweeting in (sub) response, “Like if you know it’s gone draw attention & cause commotion … why speak on it? Mind you lying! But GO OFF!” Of course, once JT was involved, soon fellow City Girl Yung Miami also got a few words in — dragging Lil Uzi Vert into the spat, in the process.

asian doll quality control beef

Image via HNHH

Asian Doll eventually went on IG Live and continued to go off on the City Girls, telling them to “humble” themselves, and admonishing them for the fact that Lil Yachty wrote their hit, “Act Up,” even going so far as to allege that JT “sucked d*ck” for the record.

While things have seemingly settled down a bit overnight, Asian Doll had a few final words to say, and these ones were seemingly intended to patch up some of the possible damage she did with the Quality Control label– although her words were not directed to the City Girls, but rather, to Quality Control’s CEO, Pierre “Pee” Thomas.

It appears this tweet has once again been deleted, but in the tweet, Asian Doll reportedly says, “I f*ck with you @qcm_p always had good vibes from you anything I said had nothing to do with you fasho.”

We’ll have to see if it elicits any sort of response from Pee, or anyone else on QC for that matter.

Elsewhere on twitter, Asian Doll continues to mourn the loss of King Von, sharing a video of the late rapper and tweeting his lyrics.

Via HNHH

