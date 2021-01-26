Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

JT Goes Viral After Young Fan Asks If She Has Beef With Nicki Minaj
106
0
Monica Addresses Not Being A Bigger Star: “I Made The Choice Not To”
40
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Doc D Planetory Destruction
11501
1
Wiz Khalifa
1601
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Asian Doll Believes “Street N*ggas” Need To “Stop Dogging” Women Who Can Save Them

Posted By on January 25, 2021

She argues that too many men do women wrong and instead choose “n*ggas that will cross” them in the end.

She’s recently shared that she’s in her final stages of grieving the loss of King Von, and Asian Doll has returned with some advice for men in the industry. The rapper has been mourning the loss of Von who was murdered outside of an Atlanta hookah bar back in November, and since that time, Asian Doll has been sharing pieces of her reported romance with the O Block icon. Doll has taken a break from revisiting her Von moments to offer up some guidance for “street n*ggas” who she says choose their boys over women who can keep them from trouble.

“Having a girlfriend can really save a lot of you street n*ggas life stop dogging these females for n*ggas that will cross you,” she wrote. “This generation need to normalize starting a family having a wife & raising they kids in 1 house Sh*t f*cked up seeing so many n*ggas lose they life with nothing left behind.. Life to short God put us all here for a reason……. find your reason.”

Her comments sparked a larger conversation about the responsibility of the rap industry and whether or not certain lifestyles being perpetuated in music has aided in how relationships and family structures are viewed within the culture. Check out her tweets below.

Asian Doll, Asian Da Brat, King Von,
Twitter

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

JT Goes Viral After Young Fan Asks If She Has Beef With Nicki Minaj
106 525 8
0
Monica Addresses Not Being A Bigger Star: “I Made The Choice Not To”
40 525 3
0

Recent Stories

JT Goes Viral After Young Fan Asks If She Has Beef With Nicki Minaj
106
0
Monica Addresses Not Being A Bigger Star: “I Made The Choice Not To”
40
0
Asian Doll Believes “Street N*ggas” Need To “Stop Dogging” Women Who Can Save Them
119
0
Snoop Dogg Stopped Rapping About Death Following Tupac & Biggie Tragedies
199
0
Erica Banks Open To Megan Thee Stallion Collab, Wants Nicki Minaj On Remix
185
0
More News

Trending Songs

M Huncho Overpriced Freestyle
66
0
TwoTiime Slower
93
0
The Lox Recognize
132
0
Azealia Banks Murda She Wrote
185
0
Dave East Mercedes Talk
159
0
Fredo Back To Basics
106
0
Lil Mosey Holy Water
225
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Westside Gunn Feat. Armani Caesar “Liz Loves Luger” Video
159
0
Higher
106
0
Throat Baby (Remix)
318
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

JT Goes Viral After Young Fan Asks If She Has Beef With Nicki Minaj
Monica Addresses Not Being A Bigger Star: “I Made The Choice Not To”
Asian Doll Believes “Street N*ggas” Need To “Stop Dogging” Women Who Can Save Them