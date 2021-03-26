Rap Basement

Asian Doll Reveals Her Feature Price & Twitter Is Divided

Posted By on March 26, 2021

Asian Doll took it upon herself to reveal how much she currently charges for a verse.

In recent weeks, Asian Doll has come under major fire for making some controversial public comments. On March 22nd, Asian was slammed for defending Kylie Jenner after the billionaire beauty mogul donated $5K to a friend’s surgery. Many called it a bad take, considering Kylie could make the entirety of the money required for the surgery back in less than a day, although Kylie later defended herself, explaining how the situation had been misconstrued.

 

On Thursday, as reported by The Neighborhood Talk, Asian Doll completely dismissed the sexual assault allegations of Raz-B’s ex-girlfriend Kallee Brookes, who claims he held her down and impregnated her against her will. “She could’ve simply took a plan B afterwards,” Asian wrote in a comment, which many found distasteful and disrespectful. 

It’s no surprise, then, that many clowned on Asian Doll when she revealed how much she charges people for a verse and a music video. “Friend or not I’m charging you n***** 15k for a verse & 25k for the song & video,” she wrote on Twitter. Fans and foes alike immediately began to say that she shouldn’t be charging nearly that much, saying that’s why they didn’t see her featured on anything. 

 

Asian Doll stood her ground, however, and didn’t respond to any of the haters. Do you think Asian’s price is worth it? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. 

Via HNHH

