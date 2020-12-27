Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Chance The Rapper Shares Festive Dance Moves: Watch
172
0
Zaytoven Isn’t Sure He Knows What Drill Music Is
146
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Lil Wayne No Ceilings 3
940
3
Meek Mill QUARANTINE PACK
807
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Asian Doll Reveals Her Gift To King Von’s Children

Posted By on December 27, 2020

Asian Doll made sure to show love to King Von’s children on Christmas Day.

When King Von passed away back in November, many of his closest friends expressed shock and grief over the news. No one is supposed to lose their life at the age of 26 and many were distraught at the fact that such a massive talent could be taken so soon. Perhaps the hardest hit by the news was Asian Doll who has renamed herself Queen Von on social media. Since Von’s passing, Asian Doll has been making sure to honor Von whenever she can, all while spending time with his kids.

In a now-deleted tweet, Asian Doll explained that she gave a special gift to Von’s kids, which was $7,000. Weirdly enough, she claimed that she didn’t post it, which is exactly what she did with that tweet. Perhaps the contradiction is ultimately why she felt the need to delete her proclamation.

Regardless, the money will certainly go a long way and it’s a pretty nice gesture all things considered. Asian Doll is trying to have a relationship with Von’s kids and hopefully, that will continue to blossom as they grow up. It’s clear that Asian Doll loved Von and that love has made its way to his children.

We can only imagine what those kids will want to do with the $7K. Perhaps a new PS5 and some video games are in order.

Asian Doll

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Chance The Rapper Shares Festive Dance Moves: Watch
172 525 13
0
Zaytoven Isn’t Sure He Knows What Drill Music Is
146 525 11
0

Recent Stories

Chance The Rapper Shares Festive Dance Moves: Watch
172
0
Zaytoven Isn’t Sure He Knows What Drill Music Is
146
0
Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later” Covered By Bill Murray & Jenny Lewis
146
0
Lil Wayne Ignored Young Thug The First Time They Met: Watch
132
0
FBG Duck’s Mom Goes Off On Lil Durk For Dissing Her Son After Dropping “The Voice”
159
0
More News

Trending Songs

Azizi Gibson Feat. Shofu Baileys + Bullshit
119
0
Kid Trunks Feat. Lil Uzi Vert Universal
93
0
Xavier Wulf Hold Steady
93
0
Playboi Carti New Tank
106
0
Zaytoven Feat. Chief Keef MoMoney
106
0
Tyga Bopp
185
0
Lil Wop This Christmas
93
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Too Short Feat. Guapdad 4000, Rayven Justce “Oaklandish” Video
371
0
Reason Feat. Mereba “Westside” Video
344
0
J.I. Expresses Skepticism Over Sour Patch Kids Cookies On “Snack Review”
225
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Chance The Rapper Shares Festive Dance Moves: Watch
Zaytoven Isn’t Sure He Knows What Drill Music Is
Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later” Covered By Bill Murray & Jenny Lewis