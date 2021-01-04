Rap Basement

Asian Doll Speaks About The Moment She Found Out King Von Passed Away

Posted By on January 4, 2021

Asian Doll tearfully speaks about finding out King Von passed away on Taraji P. Henson’s new show.

Asian Doll has been getting a lot of hate in the weeks directly following the death of her ex-boyfriend, King Von. The Dallas-based rapper has been publicly remembering her former beau, sharing her favorite memories with the Chicago storyteller. The two had a rocky relationship at times, but it’s very clear to see that they loved each other, which is why some are finding it so strange that people continually send her hateful messages as she grieves. 

This week, she was a guest on Taraji P. Henson’s new show on Facebook Watch, Peace of Mind with Taraji, where she spoke about the moment she found out about King Von’s passing, and much more about their special bond.

“When they were saying he was in critical condition, he had already passed away,” revealed Asian Doll on the show, speaking about the media reporting on his status. “Somebody from the hospital got in contact with me, one of the nurse’s daughters. She just was crying on the phone, she was like, ‘Asian I’m so sorry’. I’m like, nah. I’m like, ‘You trippin’, he’s not.’ She’s like, ‘No, my grandmother works at the hospital. He passed away, they put an X on his bag.’ And I just hung the phone up. I was like, ‘Nah, she’s trippin’.’ I had already knew so once they said that he was dead on social media, I had already knew.”

She says that her whole world crashed when she found out, saying, “I was broken.” Asian says that, about six days before his death, the couple had broken up and she was being very hard on King Von. “I did not want to see him at all,” she said through tears. “To go out how he did, I just never would think that.”

Watch the full episode above, and read our story about Pop Smoke’s brother Obasi Jackson speaking about the rapper’s passing in the same episode.

Via HNHH

