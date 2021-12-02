Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Juice WRLD Song With Justin Bieber Announced
79
0
NBA YoungBoy Addresses Report That He No-Showed J. Cole At The Studio
199
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
2223
1
Don Q Double Or Nothing
1654
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

“Astroworld: Concert From Hell” Hulu Documentary Sparks Social Media Outrage

Posted By on December 2, 2021

People are outraged after Hulu hosted a documentary about the Astroworld Festival tragedy as families are still mourning.

It was inevitable that there would be several documentaries made about the tragedy at Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas, which left ten people dead and hundreds more injured. As news spreads that multiple families affected by the tragedy have declined Travis Scott’s offer to pay for their childrens’ funerals, outrage has started to break out on social media regarding a documentary that was uploaded to Hulu on Wednesday night about the festival’s tragedy just three weeks after it happened.

The documentary, titled Astroworld: Concert From Hell, was originally hosted by ABC. It was uploaded to Hulu, causing an uproar on social media as some deceased concertgoers still have yet to be buried. 

Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival was supposed to be the concert of a lifetime,” reads the doc’s synopsis. “But it turned into a tragic nightmare. A minute-by-minute look at what happened in the crowd, the young victims who were killed, and what happens next.”


Brandon Bell/Getty Images

“Hulu making a documentary about Astroworld is in poor taste all around,” said one person on Twitter, which was “liked” by over 11,000 people. “People are still burying their loved ones. The legal cases haven’t even started. Great documentaries are done when all the facts are laid out. Not enough time has passed to fully discuss this.”

The fifty-minute report on Astroworld is comprised of interviews, videos from the concert, and more footage that aired on ABC in the network’s coverage of the tragedy. 

Some Hulu users are reporting that the documentary was removed from the platform following the outrage, and it is presently unclear if it will be added back in the future.

Take a look at some tweets about it below.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Juice WRLD Song With Justin Bieber Announced
79 525 6
0
NBA YoungBoy Addresses Report That He No-Showed J. Cole At The Studio
199 525 15
0

Recent Stories

Juice WRLD Song With Justin Bieber Announced
79
0
NBA YoungBoy Addresses Report That He No-Showed J. Cole At The Studio
199
0
NBA Youngboy Responds To Soulja Boy’s Claim Almost Signing Him
304
0
Shelley FKA DRAM & Westside Boogie Collide For An Unforgettable LVRN Experience At RedBull SoundClash
132
0
Juice WRLD’s Mother Shares Touching Birthday Letter To Her Son
622
0
More News

Trending Songs

Tierra Whack Stand Up
106
0
Illenium & Sueco The Child Story of My Life [Heavy Edit]
265
0
Kevin Gates Move
146
0
Lil Tjay Christmas In A Cell
225
0
Jay Bezzy Feat. Sheff G & Sleepy Hallow Overseas
291
0
Tory Lanez '87 Stingray
238
0
Loopy Ferrell Profit
238
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

LPB Poody Declines To Try WarHeads Extreme On “Snack Review”
172
2
Snoop Dogg Feat. Fabolous & Dave East “Make Some Money” Video
556
1
Remedy “Crazy 8’s” Video
424
2
More Videos

Featured Stories

Juice WRLD Song With Justin Bieber Announced
NBA YoungBoy Addresses Report That He No-Showed J. Cole At The Studio
NBA Youngboy Responds To Soulja Boy’s Claim Almost Signing Him