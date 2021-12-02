“Astroworld: Concert From Hell” Hulu Documentary Sparks Social Media Outrage

It was inevitable that there would be several documentaries made about the tragedy at Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas, which left ten people dead and hundreds more injured. As news spreads that multiple families affected by the tragedy have declined Travis Scott’s offer to pay for their childrens’ funerals, outrage has started to break out on social media regarding a documentary that was uploaded to Hulu on Wednesday night about the festival’s tragedy just three weeks after it happened.

The documentary, titled Astroworld: Concert From Hell, was originally hosted by ABC. It was uploaded to Hulu, causing an uproar on social media as some deceased concertgoers still have yet to be buried.

“Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival was supposed to be the concert of a lifetime,” reads the doc’s synopsis. “But it turned into a tragic nightmare. A minute-by-minute look at what happened in the crowd, the young victims who were killed, and what happens next.”



Brandon Bell/Getty Images

“Hulu making a documentary about Astroworld is in poor taste all around,” said one person on Twitter, which was “liked” by over 11,000 people. “People are still burying their loved ones. The legal cases haven’t even started. Great documentaries are done when all the facts are laid out. Not enough time has passed to fully discuss this.”

The fifty-minute report on Astroworld is comprised of interviews, videos from the concert, and more footage that aired on ABC in the network’s coverage of the tragedy.

Some Hulu users are reporting that the documentary was removed from the platform following the outrage, and it is presently unclear if it will be added back in the future.

Take a look at some tweets about it below.