Astroworld Festival Investigation: Congress Wants Answers From Live Nation

Over a month after the Astroworld Festival tragedy occurred, and members of Congress are officially getting involved with investigations. Live Nation, who put on the event, is facing immense scrutiny for the death of 10 festival patrons and the hundreds of others who sustained injuries. TMZ reports The House Committee on Oversight and Reform is asking Live Nation to have a sit-down to explain how 10 lives were lost during the Astroworld festival.



The Chairwoman of the Committee of Oversight and Reform, Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney, and Ranking Member, Rep. James Comer were among the members of the committee who took the lead on this particular initiative. Rep. Maloney and Rep. Comer issued an open letter where they requested Live Nation answer for the mishappenings of the festival as the promotion company was “reportedly responsible for ‘planning, staffing, putting up money, securing permits, finding vendors, communicating with local agencies,’ for Astroworld Festival.”

“The tragedy at Astroworld Festival follows a long line of other tragic events and safety violations involving Live Nation,” the letter reads. “From 2016 to 2019, Live Nation and its subsidiary Live Nation Worldwide were cited ten times for safety violations and incurred fines.”

The Oversight Committee also referred to law enforcement statements including comments from Houston Fire Chief Sam Peña who stated injuries were reported as early as 20 minutes into Scott’s set. Additionally, Congress wants answers from Live Nation about allegedly withholding pay from part-time employees.

Congress is giving Live Nation until Jan. 7th to respond.

