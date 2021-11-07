Astroworld Festival Update: Houston Police Chief Reveals Security Guard Was Injected With Drugs

The tragic events that occurred at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival this weekend have been making headlines across the nation and beyond, and will likely continue to as the Houston Police Department works to put together the pieces in the ongoing investigation.

Thanks to brave souls who have been sharing their stories online, those who were not in attendance at the event have been able to get an idea of what it was really like in the crowd. After making it out of the so-called “sea of bodies,” one woman, Seanna Faith took it upon herself to alert production about the possible fatalities she had witnessed, only to be ignored and ridiculed.

After the news broke, reports began alleging that a member of the audience “went crazy” and started injecting others around them with drugs. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner has provided an update on this theory. “One of the narratives was that some individual was injecting other people with drugs,” he explained during a press conference.

“We do have a report of a security officer, according to the medical staff that was out and treated him last night, that he was reaching over to restrain or grab a citizen and he felt a prick in his neck. When he was examined he went unconscious, they administered Narcan and he was revived. The medical staff did notice a prick that was similar to what you would get if someone’s trying to inject you – that is one part of it.”

Other videos from Twitter users across the net see people sharing stories of seeing plenty of drugs being taken at the festival. “I was at the Travis Scott concert last night, I was doing security,” a woman named Shamira Williams shared on her social media account. “From the moment the kids got there, they was on drugs, and there was a lot of kids that was passing out.”

“People was going into cardiac arrest like left and right, falling out left and right. The paramedics, I don’t think they were totally prepared for that. Kids was dropping dead, man, and they was carrying them out one by one,” she recalled.

Elsewhere in the press conference, Chief Finner acknowledged that although some deaths may have been drug related, others were due to the stampede that took place at the show. “The other thing that’s very important, there were some individuals that were trampled, and we want to be respectful of that. We ask that y’all give us time to do a proper investigation. Live Nation has stated from the very beginning that they would cooperate.”

