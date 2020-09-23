Atmosphere Announce New Album “The Day Before Halloween”

For decades now, Atmosphere has been steadily holding it down for the underground, having assembled no shortage of quality drops and thought-provoking tracks. Now, Slug and Ant have come through to announce their eleventh studio album The Day Before Halloween, set to be released on the day before Halloween — October 30th.

Image via Press release

“THE DAY BEFORE HALLOWEEN drops OCTOBER 30th 2020,” writes Atmosphere, via Instagram. “We made some new goodies. click the link in our bio and put it in your bag. scaredy cat.” Within the announcement post, Slug and Ant also unveiled the mysterious album cover, which will likely derive some deeper meaning upon a closer examination of the album’s sure-to-be dense lyrics.

At this moment, Atmosphere have yet to reveal a full tracklist, but expect the album to feature some spookier themes and musical ideas than the group have previously explored. Case in point, The Day Before Halloween’s lead single “Blotter Acid Reflux Syndrome,” a cheeky acronym for “BARS” fueled by a haunting, old-school horror-movie organ beat. An official press release detailing the project describes it as being “loosely conceptualized around the life of a visual artist living in an antiquated surveillance state,” promising music that’s murky, menacing, and Orwellian in nature. If that’s not a promising teaser for what’s to come, what is?

Check out the new single below, and sound off if you’re excited for Atmosphere’s The Day Before Halloween.