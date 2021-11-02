Rap Basement

Cardi B, City Girls, Latto Lead Halle Berry’s “Bruised” Soundtrack
Saweetie To Make Her “Saturday Night Live” Debut This Month
Papoose September
Coca Vango Motivational Purposes 3
August Alsina Sparks Dating Rumors With Layton Greene By Previewing New Collab

Posted By on November 2, 2021

August Alsina previews a new collab with Layton Greene while fans speculate if the caption has a deeper meaning.

A great tool artists use for promoting upcoming music nowadays is posting snippets on Instagram. Typically, artists refrain from posting the entire length of the song, just so fans can get a glimpse of what is to come.

August Alsina approached this differently on Tuesday (Nov. 3). The Louisiana R&B singer posted a three-minute video to Instagram of himself dancing to an entire unreleased song of his featuring Layton Greene.

The song is incredibly passionate, as he sings his love for his partner with lyrics like the ones he used it the post’s caption: “You started off as the homie, took the time 2 get to know me, Elevated to my one & only.”

Alsina tagged Greene in the post, and she subsequently shared it to her Instagram story with the caption “let’s go aug” ending with a heart emoji. This gesture coupled with August’s flirty response to Layton’s comment under the post has led fans to speculate whether or not the duo are dating.

Layton first tweeted about this collaboration on Oct. 30, and after hearing what they conjured up, they may have a hit on their hands. Both August Alsina and Layton Greene have yet to release any music in 2021, but that could soon be changing with this new song.

While Alsina and Greene have yet to announce a title or release date for the track, it is equally a mystery whether or not they have began seeing one another romantically.

Do you think August and Layton are dating?

Via HNHH

