Azealia Banks Blasts Kanye West, Tells Him To Apologize To Kim Kardashian & North West

Artists left and right have stepped forward to applaud Kanye West in recent days after the rap mogul has declared that artists should own their masters. West has repeatedly tweeted about his contention with Sony Music and Universal, and on Wednesday (September 23), the rapper publicly stated that he would return his 50 percent share of his G.O.O.D. Music artists’ masters back to them. In the midst of praise from West’s artists like Big Sean and Desiigner, Azealia Banks has taken to Twitter to call out the Yeezy star.



Cassandra Hannagan / Stringer / Getty Images

Azealia Banks retweeted one of Kanye’s posts and added, “Now pay me for the yeezy modular kit I designed and the months of consultation that went with it, pay me for my work on skims, and pay matthew pasterisa for the stolen choreography for the fade video.” She wasn’t quite finished. “Apologize for calling that black girl at your rally sistah souljah, apologize for calling your wife a whore, apologize for terrorizing north west with that abortion meltdown, apologize for sexually harrasing taylor swift, congratulate teyana taylor on her new baby.”

Then, Banks took a few jabs at Elon Musk while chastising West for seeking the tech mogul’s approval. You can check out the blistering tweets below.