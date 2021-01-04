Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Jimmy Iovine Sells Worldwide Producer Royalties To Hipnogsis
53
0
Westside Gunn Announces: “I’m Not Retiring”
119
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Lil Wayne No Ceilings 3
1165
3
Wiz Khalifa
847
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Azealia Banks Compares Rihanna’s Mullet To ‘Beavis And Butt-head’

Posted By on January 4, 2021

Azealia is letting everybody know that she is not a fan of Riri’s new hairdo.

Azealia Banks rarely makes headlines for making music anymore. Known to throw a barrage of insults at fellow celebrities and media personalities unprovoked, the latest victim of an AB-style drag is Rihanna. The Barbados-born beauty and fashion mogul is no stranger to the harsh words of Azealia, however. AB and Rihanna have beef dating back to 2017 after Banks said Rihanna did not know what she was talking about in her social justice endeavors, to which Rih responded by throwing shade at her for sacrificing chickens

This time, the “212” rapper is aiming her gun and firing shots at Rihanna‘s new mullet hairstyle. Rihanna debuted the new style for the first time in mid-December by sharing a cheeky image of herself in a cherry bikini. The singer also flaunted her new tresses in her New Year’s Day Instagram post, captioning it “new year’s resolution: apply the pressure.”

The 29-year-old Harlem bred artist made it very clear that she was not a fan of the new style, screenshotting Rih’s tweet and reposting it to her Instagram story with the caption, “The girls are literally under zero pressure with this beavis and butthead mullet sis.” 

The Fenty CEO has not paid Bank’s comments any mind while she vacations in Barbados, enjoying quality time with her rumored new man A$AP Rocky

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Jimmy Iovine Sells Worldwide Producer Royalties To Hipnogsis
53 525 4
0
Westside Gunn Announces: “I’m Not Retiring”
119 525 9
0

Recent Stories

Jimmy Iovine Sells Worldwide Producer Royalties To Hipnogsis
53
0
Westside Gunn Announces: “I’m Not Retiring”
119
0
Cardi B Gets “Shadow Banned” On Twitter, Has Message For CEO
119
0
Isaiah Rashad & TDE’s Punch Playfully Exchange Tweets About New Album
79
0
Eminem Says He Had To Relearn How To Rap Following Drug Addiction
119
0
More News

Trending Songs

Soulja Boy Pandemic
185
0
Madlib Hopprock
119
0
EGOVERT Feat. Smokepurpp Do It!
159
0
Alkaline Deh Suh
132
0
GRIMM Doza New Era
146
0
Big Moochie Grape Freestyle
146
0
Thurz Cents
146
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

50 Cent Feat. NLE Choppa, Rileyy Lanez “Part Of The Game” Video
318
0
Lil Durk “Coming Clean” Video
397
0
Mama’s Baby
251
1
More Videos

Featured Stories

Jimmy Iovine Sells Worldwide Producer Royalties To Hipnogsis
Westside Gunn Announces: “I’m Not Retiring”
Cardi B Gets “Shadow Banned” On Twitter, Has Message For CEO