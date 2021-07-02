Rap Basement

Azealia Banks Explains How She’s Getting Her Shit Together

Posted By on July 2, 2021

Azealia Banks says all she needed to get back on the right track was a female manager and some green juice.

Apparently, all Azealia Banks needed to get her shit together was a new (female) manager and some green juice. According to the Harlem-based rapper, she’s back on the right track after finding a female manager, explaining that her previous male managers never took great care of her career.

Sharing a new post on Instagram and quoting a fan who remarked that Azealia has been getting “gradually more sane” in recent weeks, the rapper agreed and attributed her rejuvenation to her new manager.

“This is what having a female manager who isn’t robbing you blind then fucking you in every hole and tossing you off a bridge does,” wrote Azealia. “Less stress, less worry, business sorted – can RELAX at the studio and CREATE from a pure place. Male managers have just always bought this extra layer of romance, jealousy and sabotage to my career that absolutely NO ONE FUCKING ASKED FOR. Y’all really have no clue of the type of shit women go thru in this industry and have no idea the type of traumatic shit I’ve had happen behind the scenes since SEVENTEEN.”

She goes on to say that after she tried bringing up her frustrations to her old manager, he acted out of spite and basically dropped her entire career from his responsibilities. “When they leave your entire business operations in shambles out of spite – to make you *think* you needed them it just turns into misdirected anger, self-loathing, discouragement, and non-productivity,” she added. “My life is MILES better now. I’m healthier, happier, friendlier, wiser, skinnier, more responsible …. even my lotion absorbs better now sis. Like we are ACTUALLY getting a fully mixed mastered and cleared single on July 9th. Who would’ve thought ALL Azealia Banks needed to get her shit together was a green juice and a female manager?!”

You love to see it. Hopefully, Azealia has a successful single release and calms down online because, sometimes, she definitely goes too far when shaming other artists.

Via HNHH

