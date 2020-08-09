Rap Basement

Azealia Banks Flirts With Suicide Online & Scares Her Fans

Posted By on August 9, 2020

Is Banks doing okay?

The pandemic has been hard on all of us. Many are not working, others are dealing with sickness or death, while many are still locked down. Azealia Banks began to trend on Twitter on Sunday morning after she posted alarming messages on her Instagram regarding her mental health and the pandemic.

Venting on her Instagram Stories, Banks wrote, “Yea, I think I’m done here. This pandemic, extreme lack of social interaction, no intimacy, combined with constant public ridicule is making life harder than its worth.” She didn’t end there. The polarizing artist added, “I’m not begging for attention or asking for sympathy/empathy……I’m just ready to go. Peacefully of course. My soul is tired. I’m ready to go. I will document my last times and release a film for you all to finally understand me, from my perspective. I will try my best to finish the project I promised beforehand. With whatever strength left.”

Fans began to worry about Banks when she recently shaved her head, and also claimed that Kanye West was a closeted homosexual. The erratic behavior coupled with her recent messages are both red flags. Someone close to Banks needs to step in at this point, and hopefully, provide her with some love and help.

Via HNHH

