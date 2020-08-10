Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Conway & Jay-Z’s Meeting Detailed By Griselda Tour Manager
93
0
Nicki Minaj Fans Go After A$AP Ferg For New Song’s Chart Debut
119
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Seven7Hardaway 7x
900
2
Wiz Khalifa Slim Peter
754
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Azealia Banks Offers Update Following Alarming Post, Blasts Media Outlets

Posted By on August 10, 2020

Azealia Banks posted several alarming messages in a suicidal tone this weekend, updating fans and saying that she’s feeling much better.

Azealia Banks has definitely been through a lot during her career as a rap artist. Following the release of her breakout single “212,” Banks continued proving her lyrical capacity, dropping off some solid full-length albums but she never ended up becoming as big as she should have been. Nowadays, she’s almost always clowned on a regular basis by critics who don’t take her mental health into consideration before posting their remarks.

This weekend, things got pretty bad for her as she cryptically claimed that she would soon be “ending her stay on this planet.” After that was posted, her fans began to reach out to her in droves, sending their love and urging her to reconsider. 

Now, she’s updating her followers on how she’s doing, showing a smile and going off on the fake love she’s gotten.

“I’m fine, better than I was before,” she wrote in her return post. “What is this obsession u bitches have with my despair?”

She went on to share a multitude of posts aimed at the reaction to the suicidal tone she kept in her recent activity.

“Big LOL to all the outlets reaching out for a story grab disguised as genuine concern,” wrote Azealia. “Same outlets who routinely exclude me from the ‘protect black women’ narratives. Go write your think pieces and email me when you’re ready to support me on a regular day when I’m doing well and releasing new music.”

Continue sending positive energy to Azealia Banks. She deserves to feel loved.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Nicki Minaj Fans Go After A$AP Ferg For New Song’s Chart Debut
119 525 9
0
Conway & Jay-Z’s Meeting Detailed By Griselda Tour Manager
93 525 7
0

Recent Stories

Conway & Jay-Z’s Meeting Detailed By Griselda Tour Manager
93
0
Nicki Minaj Fans Go After A$AP Ferg For New Song’s Chart Debut
119
0
Nas Drops Trailer For New Music With Hit-Boy Arriving Next Week
146
0
Swizz Beatz Reflects On How Verzuz Inspired DMX
159
0
Lil Baby Earns Heavy Praise From DJ Khaled
146
0
More News

Trending Songs

Vic Mensa Feat. Malik Yusef & Wyatt Waddell No More Teardrops
119
0
Sadistik Feat. Mick Jenkins Zodiac
172
0
Cookiee Kawaii Vibe (If I Back It Up)
159
0
SoloSam Feat. Michael Christmas HOTBOX
119
0
Kyle Dion That Don't Mean A Thing
225
0
KBFR Feat. Lil Gotit Hood Baby Remix
199
0
ItsBizkit Feat. Jadakiss & DreamDoll Outside Wit It
251
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Smoove’L Is Hella Selective About His Juice On “Quarantine Essentials”
304
0
Cardi B Feat. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP” Video
344
0
Real Life “Tried” Video
318
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Conway & Jay-Z’s Meeting Detailed By Griselda Tour Manager
Nicki Minaj Fans Go After A$AP Ferg For New Song’s Chart Debut
Nas Drops Trailer For New Music With Hit-Boy Arriving Next Week