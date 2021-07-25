Rap Basement

Baby Keem Praises Kanye West Following “DONDA” Feature

Posted By on July 25, 2021

Baby Keem appeared on the song “Praise God” with Travis Scott.

Kanye West’s DONDA listening party in Atlanta has proven to be a polarizing event in Ye’s career. Fans who attended the event had to wait two whole hours before he made his way to the floor, and in the end, the album was presented as an incomplete body of work. Verses and drums were missing from the project and fans immediately took notice of this. Regardless, there were plenty of interesting songs on the album and once Kanye delivers his final tweaks, there is no denying that DONDA will be a project for the ages.

For many, the features are what ultimately stole the show as artists like Pusha T, Travis Scott, Pop Smoke, Vory, Chris Brown, Playboi Carti, and even Baby Keem were heard throughout the project. Perhaps the most complete song on the entire album was “Praise God,” which is an effort that features both Travis and Keem.

Kanye West

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Universal Music Group

Baby Keem is an artist who is on the rise and there is no doubt that he has a ton of potential to become a superstar if he continues on this trajectory. Kanye has always had an ear for talent, and including Keem on the album is yet another example of Ye’s scouting ability. Not to mention, it just goes to show how talented Baby Keem is at such a young age.

In the tweet below, Keem thanked Kanye for the opportunity of a lifetime, while also praising the artist for his contributions to the rap world. “Ye an Idol, an Icon. Forever grateful for the experience of a lifetime,” Keem wrote.

With DONDA set to release on August 6th, fans are eager to hear the finished version of “Praise God,” although at least we have some snippets to go off of in the interim.

Via HNHH

