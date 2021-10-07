Baby Keem Reveals “Melodic Tour” Fall Dates

Baby Keem had a crazy September and apparently it was just a launching point.

First dropping “family ties” along with its insane visuals just before the start of the month, Keem went on a a serious run. Teaming up with his cousin and hip-hop icon, Kendrick Lamar, on both “family ties” and “range brothers,” Baby Keem set the tone early and established that, despite being just 20-years-old, he was here and here to stay.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Releasing his debut studio The Melodic Blue, on September 10 and landing a top-five Billboard Top 200 debut, Keem kept the run going boasting his hip-hop and R&B abilities with records like “durag activity,” “issues,” “first order of business” and “pink panties.” The “Orange Soda” rapper doubled back and added a silky Brent Faiyaz verse to “lost souls” and tacked on two additional tracks to The Melodic Blue, and has also been bolstering the live performance aspect of the character that is Baby Keem.

Stopping by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to deliver a moving performance of issues and shutting down the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards with a fiery rendition of “family ties,” Keem continues to show growth and is ready to take his act on the road.

Taking to IG, Keem announced the Melodic Tour which features fall dates in Santa Ana, San Diego, Las Vegas, Austin, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, Boston, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Washington D.C., Brooklyn, New York City, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

This tour announcement comes just days after Keem’s revelation that he and his team would be going back in to make new, “very personal” music so it will be interesting to see if any inspiration comes from the young rapper’s first major tour.

According to Keem’s IG post, tickets will be available for pre-sale at 1 pm PST today and will go fully on-sale on Friday, October 8 at 10 am PST.

Check out Baby Keem’s BET Hip Hop Awards performance below and let us know if you’ll be grabbing Melodic Blue tickets when he comes to your city.