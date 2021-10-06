Baby Keem Says He’s Coming Back With New, “Very Personal” Music

From the time Baby Keem dropped Die For My B*tch back in 2019, it has been clear that the 20-year-old rapper is ascending to stardom.

With the success of singles like “Orange Soda” and “Rockstar P,” as well as Keem’s family ties with Kendrick Lamar (the two LA rappers are cousins), Keem has been on an upward trajectory for a minute now and the last month has served as a culmination of many steps forward.

Releasing his debut album, The Melodic Blue on Septmber 10, Keem secured a top-five Billboard Top 200 record and with the viral successes of Lamar-assisted records “family ties” and “range brothers,” the young rapper has exploded onto the scene in a major way. Not just because of the buzz surrounding him, but because of the music.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Where “family ties,” “range brothers” and “durag activity” featuring Travis Scott may have introduced fans to Keem and The Melodic Blue, album cuts like “issues,” “first order of business” and “lost souls” featuring Brent Faiyaz have given a window into a more introspective, more melodic, more musical version of Baby Keem.

And on the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards red carpet, The Melodic Blue rapper revealed that is a path he is going to continue down.

Acknowledging that he just dropped and is taking some time to himself, Keem ensured fans that he would be back in the lab soon.

“Right now, I’m on a little mental break right now. Just having some fun to myself, you know,” the “16” rapper said. “(I’m) experiencing the world. But we going back in and we gon’ work on some new shit. New, personal, humble beginnings in the music. Tapping into what growing up was like. It’s going to be very personal.”

Certainly an exciting message, it is no surprise that more personal records are on the way. The way Keem can transition from brash lyrics and instrumentals to real storytelling over smoother beats, a shift towards more personal music is inevitable. In both the music video and Tonight Show performance of “issues” Keem takes on a much more stoic persona and it fits like a glove. His songwriting and ability to bend his voice to perfectly fit the environment of the record is impressive and lends a hand to creating introspective music.

When we will hear any of this new, personal music is yet to be seen but Keem said he and his team would be going back in so for now it’s fingers crossed that the rising star will bless us with more music sooner rather than later.

In the meantime, keep spinning The Melodic Blue and let us know what you think of this Baby Keem shift down in the comments.