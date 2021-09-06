Baby Keem’s “the melodic blue” Album Arrives This Week

It’s been a busy year for Baby Keem.

After making a significant return via the Kendrick Lamar-assisted “family ties,” he is wasting no time in delivering on the forthcoming album, taking to Instagram to announce that the tape, the melodic blue, is set to arrive this Friday (September 10).

Keem’s project will mark the first in a string of anticipated projects to come of the newly-minted pgLang venture. “family ties” follows up on the “durag activity” cut that Keem released with Travis Scott, also expected to take its place on the melodic blue.

The project will be Baby Keem’s third full-length release overall and will mark his major-label debut, topping the success found with his breakout DIE FOR MY B*TCH album.

In addition to the preparation of his own project, Keem made a pit stop with a feature on Kanye West‘s DONDA, opposite Travis Scott on “Praise God.” Outside of that appearance the West Coast upstart has remained low as the camp cooks up some of the year’s most anticipated releases.

Currently, all eyes also rest on Kendrick Lamar‘s forthcoming project, marking his final release under the TDE umbrella, before heading to pgLang indefinitely.