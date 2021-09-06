Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Lil Durk Says He Is “Really Sad Inside” And Wants “Another Son” With India Royale
119
0
Drake Claims His Giannis Antetokounmpo Line Was Inspired By This Tweet
93
1
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Young Dolph & Paper Route Empire PAPER ROUTE iLLUMINATi
1416
3
Nas King's Disease II
1059
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Baby Keem’s “the melodic blue” Album Arrives This Week

Posted By on September 6, 2021

Baby Keem’s “melodic blue” gets here on Friday.

It’s been a busy year for Baby Keem.

After making a significant return via the Kendrick Lamar-assisted “family ties,” he is wasting no time in delivering on the forthcoming album, taking to Instagram to announce that the tape, the melodic blue, is set to arrive this Friday (September 10).

Keem’s project will mark the first in a string of anticipated projects to come of the newly-minted pgLang venture. “family ties” follows up on the “durag activity” cut that Keem released with Travis Scott, also expected to take its place on the melodic blue.

The project will be Baby Keem’s third full-length release overall and will mark his major-label debut, topping the success found with his breakout DIE FOR MY B*TCH album.

In addition to the preparation of his own project, Keem made a pit stop with a feature on Kanye West‘s DONDA, opposite Travis Scott on “Praise God.” Outside of that appearance the West Coast upstart has remained low as the camp cooks up some of the year’s most anticipated releases.

Currently, all eyes also rest on Kendrick Lamar‘s forthcoming project, marking his final release under the TDE umbrella, before heading to pgLang indefinitely. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Lil Durk Says He Is “Really Sad Inside” And Wants “Another Son” With India Royale
119 525 9
0
Drake Claims His Giannis Antetokounmpo Line Was Inspired By This Tweet
93 525 7
1

Recent Stories

Lil Durk Says He Is “Really Sad Inside” And Wants “Another Son” With India Royale
119
0
Drake Claims His Giannis Antetokounmpo Line Was Inspired By This Tweet
93
1
Jadakiss Explains How The Lox Got On Kanye West’s “DONDA”
251
0
Kanye West “DONDA” Review
437
0
Kodak Black Expecting A Baby Girl With His Girlfriend: Report
635
0
More News

Trending Songs

Dappy Feat. M24 & BackRoad Gee Antigua
159
0
Ronski Feat. Larry June & Berner Cookie Jar
106
0
Sada Baby Perk Franklin
93
0
Popcaan Live Some Life
119
0
M Huncho Breadwinner
146
0
BIG30 Feat. Pooh Shiesty Free Shiest Life
371
0
Shy Glizzy Feat. No Savage Mood Switch
185
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Skepta “Eyes On Me” Video
199
0
Victoria Monet “Coastin'” Video
159
0
Drake, Future, & Young Thug Deliver Hilarious “Way 2 Sexy” Video
265
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Lil Durk Says He Is “Really Sad Inside” And Wants “Another Son” With India Royale
Drake Claims His Giannis Antetokounmpo Line Was Inspired By This Tweet
Jadakiss Explains How The Lox Got On Kanye West’s “DONDA”