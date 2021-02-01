Bad Bunny Performs “Booker T” During Royal Rumble 2021: Watch

Bad Bunny performed his single “Booker T,” at the WWE Royal Rumble, Sunday night, fulfilling what he called “a childhood dream.”



Rich Fury / Getty Images

“Booker T” is inspired by the WWE legend of the same name, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013. Booker appeared on stage with Bunny during the performance. Booker capped off the track with his iconic catchphrase, “Can you dig it, sucka?” The track’s music video also stars the WWE legend.

“Performing at the Royal Rumble is a childhood dream come true,” Bad Bunny said in a statement provided to Billboard, earlier this week. “I have been a lifelong fan of WWE and I am excited to take the stage and entertain fans around the world.”

“Booker T” was included in Bunny’s recent album El Último Tour Del Mundo.

“Bad Bunny is at the top of the music industry, and a pop culture icon with strong ties to WWE and our fans around the world,” said Neil Lawi, senior vice president and general manager, WWE Music Group. “We are thrilled to provide a global platform for his first-ever live performance of ‘Booker T’ as we kick off the road to WrestleMania.”